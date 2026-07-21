Will Aishwarya Rajesh play antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next actioner? Here’s what we know

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh started the year with the Telugu-language film Oh..! Sukumari. Amid receiving positive reviews for her performance, a new update from her professional life just dropped. According to Telugu Times, the versatile powerhouse is in advanced talks to take on a high-stakes antagonist role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming high-octane entertainer. Read on!

Aishwarya Rajesh to play negative role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s actioner

Known for her stellar performances in content-driven dramas and intense blockbusters, Aishwarya Rajesh is set to step into the shoes of a baddie. The new update of her allegedly locking horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna as the antagonist in the star’s upcoming actioner has sent waves of excitement across social media.

If the talks materialize, watching the acclaimed actress go against the powerhouse energy of Balayya on the big screen promises to be nothing short of a theatrical spectacle. Reports suggest that the upcoming spectacle will be helmed by director Koratala Siva with Sudhakar Cherukuri and Sudhakar Mikkilineni serving as the producers.

While not much have been revealed about the upcoming movie, some reports indicate that the movie will feature a major flashback episode in the second half. In the latter half of the mass entertainer, Balakrishna will reportedly appear in a completely new avatar as a powerful mafia.

Industry insiders suggest that the role of Aishwarya is not a regular villainous character, but rather a well-written, multi-layered persona that serves as the narrative driving force against Balakrishna's character.

While Balakrishna is celebrated for his larger-than-life heroic avatars and high-voltage action sequences, filmmakers have been keen on introducing formidable, compelling antagonists to match his screen presence.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who has consistently pushed the envelope with unconventional roles, could bring a chilling yet fierce intensity to the negative lead.

While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the casting of biggies has created a buzz around the project.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates on this exciting project!

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