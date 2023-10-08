Will Anushka Shetty and Prabhas team again? Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty actress REACTS

As we all know Prabhas and Anushka Shetty make a great onscreen pair. Their chemistry is undeniable and have delivered amazing performances together in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. It's not surprising that fans want to see them together again.

During an interview exclusive interview with Gulte back in September, actress Anushka Shetty was asked that 'her fans' want to see her and Prabhas together for a movie again. The actress was quick to mention the fact that it isn’t entirely up to her whether or not they can come back together on screen.

She said “That decision isn’t in my hands. While I know that fans love our pairing, it ultimately depends on a great story and vision. I hope someone writes a compelling script and character that both Prabhas and I find appealing.”

Both the Bahubali stars were considered to be top-tier in pulling out ecstatic chemistry and charm on screen. Ever since their first movie together Billa was released in 2008, the two have been called the best pair in Tollywood. It would be fun to watch the pair on screen again after Bahubali if that is to happen.

Anushka Shetty and marriage rumours

Anushka has always been subjected to rumours about marriage and has been asked on several occasions as well, whether or not she’ll get committed to someone. Large audiences in the Telugu industry have always wanted both Prabhas and Anushka to get together, considering their both single and focusing on their relationship in the past.

When asked during the interview whether or not she’ll get married, Anushka laughed and replied, “Honestly, I don’t have a specific answer to that. I’d like it to happen organically and at the right time. Marriage is something that will occur when it’s meant to, and I believe it has its own timing.”

What’s next for Anushka

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the movie Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring alongside ‘Chhichhore’ fame Naveen Polishetty. The film was recently dropped on Netflix and is available for streaming in multiple languages. Anushka is also set to feature in her debut Malayalam movie called Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer featuring actor Jayasurya in the lead role. The film is expected to be a period fantasy thriller. The story is based on a legendary 9th-century Christian priest Kadamattathu Kathanar.

