Will 'Brand Prabhas' be revived in a big way with Salaar, Project K?

Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and now Adipurush, the only mega-hit by Prabhas, one can think of is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. He is one of the biggest actors with a strong fan base, not only down South but also in North India. Unfortunately, none of Prabhas' films have worked positively in the last 5 years. However, the back-to-back flops couldn't dim his stardom.

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, was released on June 16. Starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Adipurush might have opened to an average response from the audience and critics alike but is witnessing a strong hold at the box office. Adipurush, of course, created an unprecedented buzz among moviegoers and biggies in the film industry for its potential story, scale, and budget.

The makers of magnum opus Adipurush definitely took the opportunity of Prabhas' stardom, which means, the highest amount of money was riding on his shoulder alone. The success or failure of the film, thereof will decide Prabhas' career ahead. After a string of flops, all the eyes were on Prabhas. Though, the film is expected to witness a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.

One cannot intellectualize a failure or a success definitely, but it's heartbreaking to know a film based on Ramayana couldn't hit the right chord with the audience and critics. The makers have massively gone wrong in mounting and executing such a massive project.

Well, upcoming movies like Salaar, Spirit, and Project K are expected to ensure Prabhas will rise like a phoenix. Directors like Nag Ashwin, Prashanth Neel, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sure know what one should do to attract their fans and bring him back to the 70 mm screen beyond just an action avatar and showing off chiseled abs. I feel positive that the brand 'Prabhas' will be revived in a big way and like never before.

From an action hero to a lover boy and palmist, Prabhas has evolved into cinema playing various roles that set his level much higher than an ordinary actor. Hope, Prabhas now makes the most of the upcoming opportunities. He has the potential but needs to do films with directors that will do justice to his screen presence.

Given his Pan-Indian appeal in the truest sense, all the eyes are on his upcoming projects. Prashanth Neel’s Salaar- a thrilling gangster drama, a superhero film Project K with director Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit- his lineup looks strong.

Let's wait to see if Prabhas manages his game well from here on. He definitely has the potential to emerge as the greatest star, but only if his choices are right.

