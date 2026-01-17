Will Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer Kara release on April 30, 2026? Here's what we know

Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, has recently unveiled its introductory glimpse, with a summer 2026 release confirmed. It is now being said that the movie is set to hit the big screens on April 30, 2026.

Kara Release Date

According to a report by Let’s Cinema, Kara is set to release in theatres on April 30 next year. However, the makers have not yet made an official confirmation.

Recently, the team unveiled the title glimpse of the movie. In the 1-minute-and-22-second glimpse, Dhanush’s character is portrayed as a man who locks horns with the wrong people due to his profession. As he finds himself being hunted, he realises that the only way out is to man up and face the consequences of his past actions.

Caught between sin and virtue, he must protect his family against all odds, taking on a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear. Blending jaw-dropping action with intense and thrilling moments, the glimpse ultimately reveals his character as Karasami, also known as Kara.

Written and directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. In addition, the movie stars KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, Sreeja Ravi, and several others in key roles.

Watch the glimpse here:

Bankrolled by Vels Film International, the film is set to arrive in theatres this summer. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and background score, Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang is serving as the editor.

Over the past few days, Dhanush has been making headlines after reports suggested that he will be getting married on February 14, 2026, to actress Mrunal Thakur. The actors have reportedly been dating for some time now.

However, no official announcements have been made, and if the reports turn out to be true, it would mark the Maari actor’s second marriage after his previous relationship with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will next be seen in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by the actor himself. As per reports, the makers are trying to rope in Mammootty for a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth to resume Jailer 2 schedule from January 20 shoot? Here's what we know