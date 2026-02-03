Will Drishyam 3 be the endgame? Jeethu Joseph breaks silence on Mohanlal's crime thriller

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to release on April 2, 2026. Amid speculation about whether the film will conclude the franchise or leave room for more sequels, director Jeethu Joseph has now revealed his thoughts on the future of the series.

Is Jeethu Joseph planning to make Drishyam 4 with Mohanlal?

In a recent online interview with Silly Monk Malayalam, Jeethu Joseph revealed that he has no intention of making another sequel to the franchise. The director said, “I have not even thought of it in my dreams. I am trying to end this because even people are asking me to stop it. That’s why I am thinking this way.”

Earlier, there was speculation about whether the franchise would conclude with Drishyam 3 or continue with further installments. Now, it appears that the film will mark the end of the series, with no additional sequels planned.

More about Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming installment in the crime thriller drama franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. The original film follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class man who leads a modest life with his wife and daughters.

Their lives take a drastic turn when Georgekutty and his family come under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar, goes missing. With several clues pointing toward Georgekutty’s involvement, the film explores the truth and how the family navigates an intense investigation.

Released in 2021, the sequel continued the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third installment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in the family’s life.

Apart from Mohanlal, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopi, Siddique, and several others reprising their previous roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 2, 2026.

Later, the Hindi remake titled Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, is also set to release on October 2, 2026.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is currently filming for L366. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the cop comedy-action film will see the superstar portray a police officer named TS Lovelajan.

Apart from Drishyam, Lalettan will also play a pivotal role in the Mammootty-starrer Patriot, which is scheduled to release on April 23, 2026.

