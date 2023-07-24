Will Kamal Haasan be digitally de-aged in Shankar’s Indian 2?

Kamal Haasan is on a roll lately. He has not only been signing back-to-back projects as an actor but has also been confirmed to produce multiple films under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. Among the projects to which he has committed, one in particular is heavily anticipated.

Of course, it does not mean that his film with H Vinoth or his playing the role of an antagonist in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD are not anticipated. These films are definitely looked forward to by many. Kalki 2898 AD has especially created another level of buzz around it all together as the film debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con. The audience has high hopes for all these films, but the hype around Indian 2 is slightly different.

Kamal’s other films are completely new to the audience, but with Indian 2, they know what to expect. This is because S Shankar’s Indian 2 is the sequel to an already-proven film. In the case of Kamal’s other films, the excitement is to watch something new, but with Indian 2, the excitement is to watch something new with the elements that were incorporated in the original.

Now, there is another piece of news pertaining to Indian 2 that is gaining momentum: Kamal Haasan will be digitally de-aged in the film. This speculation is not without reason. A tweet made by Indian 2's director, S Shankar, has made people think this.

S Shankar’s tweet seems to be a confirmation that Kamal Haasan will be digitally de-aged in Indian 2

Will we get to witness a digitally de-aged version of Kamal Haasan in Indian 2?

Shankar shared a tweet, and the caption for it has everyone excited. When it comes to technology, we all know that Shankar’s vision is the bigger the better. Therefore, he put out a tweet that read, "Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA"



For the uninitiated, visual effects company Lola is famous for its de-aging technology. The company has worked on films like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Therefore, there seems to be a high likelihood that Kamal Haasan will be digitally de-aged for Indian 2.

