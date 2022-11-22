Will Kartik Aaryan's Hindi remake Shehzada do justice to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? COMMENT

Well, the makers of Shehzada released the first teaser of the film today and Allu Arjun fans couldn't help but recall the best scenes from the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. "No hate...But no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun," wrote a fan on Twitter. Clearly, remakes are more challenging and need to be better than the original. It should be a winner even if it's compared.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will hit the theaters on February 10, 2023. There's always a groan on social media from a certain set of audiences whenever Bollywood announces a new remake. And of course, comparisons with the original are inevitable.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had hit the jackpot. He can easily be described as Bollywood’s new bankable star and has a dozen or more big brands under his belt. However, the question of the moment for the fans remains- Will Kartik Aaryan's Hindi remake Shehzada do justice to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

What worked for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Songs like Samajavaragamana sung by Sid Sriram, Ramuloo Ramulaa sung by Anurag Kulkarni, and Butta Bomma went crazy viral and have a separate fan base not just in the South but across the world. While Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has a cliché and predictable storyline but is beautifully framed, Thaman S’ music and BGM for this one is impressive. The music album became one of the biggest trump cards of the film.

Director Trivikram Srinivas managed to make it work and delivered what he promised to the audience ahead of the film's release in 2020. Though a tried-and-tested family template, Trivikram played safe and delivered a feast with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Another thing to highlight is Allu Arjun’s swag in the AVPL is matchless. What worked for Bunny is his presentation as an entertainer, incredible dance steps, and over-the-top stunts.

While the OG version features Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, Shehzada will see Kriti Sanon in a glamorous avatar.

Kartik Aryan is the king of monologues and has championed when it comes to comedy entertainers but it remains to see if he can really pull off the magic that Allu Arjun managed to create in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. If he manages to, KA will truly earn the 'Shehzada of Bollywood' tag.

Every story has a soul and it needs to connect with the audience in the right way! Remakes are more challenging but a well-made one will find the audience’s love and box office success. The latest example is Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which was not a blind remake of the original.

The film has packed a solid punch and broke the myth that remakes won't work anymore.