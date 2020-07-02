  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Will Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar do a movie together in future? Here's what former Miss India has to say

Recently, during her interaction with fans on Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar was asked if she would ever do a film with Mahesh Babu in future. Read to know more.
3403 reads Mumbai
Will Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar do a movie together in future? Here's what former Miss India has to sayWill Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar do a movie together in future? Here's what former Miss India has to say
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the coolest and most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. The two fell in love with each other on the sets of their Telugu movie Vamsi and are married for thirteen years now. It was love at first sight for Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film, Vamsi. Post their marriage, Namrata decided to quit acting and wanted to focus on her kids and family. To marry Mahesh Babu, she gave up her career. However, she never regretted this decision. Recently, during her interaction with fans on Instagram, the former Miss India was asked if she would ever do a film with Mahesh Babu in future. 

To this she had a very clear reply, "I don't think so it is going to be possible again in this lifetime." Further, one of the fans asked her to share the best moment of her life and her reply to this is winning hearts. Mahesh Babu's wife replied, "I have two- the day I got married and the day I had both my kids." 

Namrata Shirodkar also shared that the moment her parents saw Mahesh Babu, they immediately fell in love with him. 

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram stories below: 

During an interview to DC, Namrata, who is popularly known for her role in Vaastav with Sanjay Dutt, spoke about her decision to quit acting. She said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years." 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start the shooting of his next film with director Parasuram. The film reportedly stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement