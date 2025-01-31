Will Naga Chaitanya be the next entrant in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU? Thandel star REACTS

Naga Chaitanya seems to be gradually hiking up towards the pinnacle of success with his back-to-back films. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming survival drama, Thandel, which will hit the big screens on February 7. The trailer launch event for the same was recently held and was graced by several distinguished guests from the film fraternity.

However, a video of Chay from the same event has gone viral on social media, wherein he could be seen making a big statement about collaborating with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj anytime soon.

Check out the video here:

When the actor was asked if there were any chances of him being the next entrant to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), Chay expressed absolute delight over the mere prospect.

He said, “Of course, I would love to see myself as well.”

For the unversed, the LCU already consists of some of the biggest names across South cinema, including Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay.

These four stars have delivered smashing hits at the box office with their respective films Kaithi, Vikram, Rolex and Leo under the interconnected universe of LCU.

Coming back to Thandel, the film is presented by Allu Aravind, while it is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of the fishermen community of the Srikakulam region.

The plot of the film is set to narrate the misfortunes that break upon a fisherman who accidentally drifts to Pakistani waters during a regular fishing trip. What follows is a quest of revenge and passion to return to his motherland and his beloved.

Besides Chay, Sai Pallavi is essaying the leading lady in the movie. The trailer has already generated a positive response from fans, who anticipate a great watching experience in the theaters.