Will National Awards winners Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun work together in a film? Actress reacts

Just a few days ago, Allu Arjun managed to create history as he became the first Telugu film actor in history to win a National Film Award for Best Actor. After the 69th National Film Awards were announced and Allu Arjun was named the best actor for his performance in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise, many celebrities extended their warm wishes to the actor.

The other National Award winners, including the best actress awardees Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, also wished the actor on his win. The former had even called herself his biggest fan while congratulating Allu Arjun. Now, Kriti Sanon has also wished the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor and expressed her desire to work with him.

Kriti Sanon manifests working with fellow national award winner Allu Arjun

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Sukumar-directed Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. Even though the film was unsuccessful when it was released, over the years, 1: Nenokkadine has achieved cult classic status. Since her debut, Kriti has concentrated more on Hindi cinema but has also expressed her desire to be a part of more South Indian films.

After her national award win, the Mimi actress took to her Twitter handle to share her desire to work with a certain Telugu actor. The aforementioned actor is no one else but Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun himself. Kriti put out a tweet, sharing that she has been manifesting working with Allu Arjun and also added that she is looking forward to watching Pushpa: The Rule.

"Here’s manifesting a film together. Looking forward to Pushpa 2 with my fav sukumar garu! love and regards always," tweeted Kriti Sanon. Since the Pushpa franchise has been helmed by the same director, Sukumar, who directed her first-ever film, 1: Nenokkadine, the excitement will only be higher for Kriti.

Not just Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt also wished Allu Arjun on his big win and tweeted, "Congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance - your biggest fan" Allu Arjun managed to rock the Indian box office with his monstrous hit, Pushpa: The Rise, and now he will be hoping to do the same with its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

