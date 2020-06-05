Will Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have two wedding ceremonies like Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya?

According to the latest reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to get married in a private ceremony at a temple in Tamil Nadu.

Yesterday, a report surfaced online, which suggested that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get married in a private ceremony at a temple in Tamil Nadu. It was also reported that the wedding would be a simple affair with only close family members and friends as there’s a lockdown. However, a new report has come up today stating that they both have no plans to get married any time soon and that they are focused on finishing the film after the lockdown.

While we should wait for an official word to know the truth, we cannot help but start thinking about the couple’s wedding, now that Nayanthara has opened up that Vignesh Shivan is the love of her life. Like Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, will Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan too have two wedding ceremonies? Since Nayanthara is from a Christian family and Vignesh Shivan is from a Hindu family, it can be expected that they will have two ceremonies respecting both the cultures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan jointly. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva in her kitty. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies. Her film Netrikann directed by Milind Rao. Her film with Vignesh Shivan also has Samantha Akkineni as a leading lady. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the leading actor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

