Will Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor join forces in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s universe?

Ranbir Kapoor who has been the talk of the town ever since the final trailer of his film Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga got released asked the director an interesting question during the promotional event of the film.

Ranbir asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga whether there is a chance for Animal to evolve into a cinematic universe like the Spy universe and Cop universe with him and Prabhas in it. To which the director responded, “I haven’t thought about it but if it does happen, I’ll let you know.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make a cinematic universe?

For those who are unaware, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is next directing a film with Prabhas in the lead role which is called Spirit. The film is said to be a romantic action entertainer where Prabhas will be donning the role of a ruthless police officer.

The film is also being produced by Animal producer Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series and will also have Sandeep as the co-producer. The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences and will be done in a classic Sandeep Reddy style.

Earlier Bhushan Kumar also exclusively confirmed that Spirit will be beginning its shoot in the month of June 2024, with the film eyeing a release date in the year 2025.

If the chances of Animal and Spirit coming under a single cinematic universe are probable, then it is exciting to see how two big stars of Indian cinema appear together in a film, that too in a violent setup of director Sandeep Vanga.

More about Animal

Animal is a pan-Indian film, originally shot in Hindi that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film is an action thriller film against a gangster backdrop, along with a toxic and complex relationship between a son and his father.

The film features Anil Kapoor playing a ruthless toxic father while Ranbir is the devoted son who will go to any lengths for his father’s safety and approval. The film also boasts Bobby Deol in a ruthless negative role, while actors Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakthi Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and many more are playing supporting characters in it.

The film is slated to release on December 1st, 2023, and has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 mins with an A certification.

