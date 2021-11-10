Will Rashmika Mandanna consider dating a guy younger than her? Deets inside

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently made an appearance on Kusha Kapila’s ‘The Swipe Right’. During the interaction, the actress candidly spoke about her thoughts on dating a younger guy. In addition to this, Rashmika also travelled down memory lane to reveal some interesting details of her dating life back in her school days. When Kusha Kapila asked the actress if she would consider dating a younger who is younger than her.

The actress revealed that age doesn’t matter to her. All she cares about is how the fellow person is making her feel. She said, “I don’t know, I think for me they have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn’t matter.” Further, in the candid conversation, Mandanna went on to share details of dating life back while growing up in Coorg.

She added, “You Know the houses are so far away from one another, it’s literally like you have to find a boy. I’ve never found a Coorgi boy when I was in Coorg. So, I’ve been constantly asking my parents ‘Where are the Coorgi boys gone to? I studied in a hostel, boarding school. You know, how my dating would go? Just look at a guy and you’re dating him. Like literally and all your friends tease you, tease both these names together and you’re suddenly dating. I’d have no idea how we started dating? What? Why? I have no answers to any of these questions.”

Interestingly, shirtless display pictures are a big ‘NO’ for Rashmika Mandanna. During the end, she said “I just don’t understand it. Like I really appreciate guys going and working out and looking extremely ripped and fit. That’s a big “Oh yes!” That shows how dedicated you are. But then again - why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Like, let people get to know you to actually get to that phase where they see your body. I mean I’m too old school.”

In terms of work, currently, Rashmika is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna keeps 'furry company' close as she workouts sporting a cool look; PHOTOS