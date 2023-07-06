Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu be heading to US for treatment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is without a doubt one of the most popular actresses in all of India. Throughout her career, she has been part of massive blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed movies. Especially in the last few years, the choices that the actress has made have been interesting, to say the least. Therefore, the news of her taking a break from her acting career came as a shock to fans. But it seems to be more than just a rumor. It is proving to be true that Samantha is indeed set to take a six-month break from her acting career. Now, the reason for it has been revealed.

The reason for Samantha taking a break from movies revealed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will reportedly be going to the United States for treatment of Myositis. The actress revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

The condition is basically an inflammation of the muscles. The actress opened up about the struggles she has faced with Myositis. The Oh Baby actress had said that every day she wakes up with pins and needles in her eyes. She also shared that she wakes up every day looking like a different person. Samantha revealed that her eyes swell from pain and that she suffers from severe migraines.

There were also rumors going around that the Ye Maaya Chesave actress had returned the remuneration that she had taken for the films to which she had committed. But this story seems far-fetched. The actress had planned on going for this treatment of Myositis for a while and intentionally had not signed any new films. So, there is no truth to speculations that she returned advance payments to the producers.

Samantha will next be seen in Kushi

Samantha will next appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The posters and songs from the film that have been released have increased excitement about the film among the fans. The location stills that have been released have also increased the excitement of fans. From the posters, it seems like a love story between two people who lead completely different lives. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This film is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023.

