Will Shahid Kapoor's Hindi remake of Jersey do justice to Nani's original? COMMENT

Jersey- when I hear this title, it's an instant memory of Nani, and what a fine movie it was to be cherished forever! There must be no one from the Telugu audience who didn't like this movie. Nani's natural acting stint, emotions, father-son bond, fight for dreams, romance, marital problems, etc had tugged hearts and made everyone bawl like a baby. Well, Jersey is remade in Hindi and Shahid Kapoor has stepped into Nani's shoes. The remake has many eyes, waiting to see if the Hindi version and Shahid will impress the audiences. Will it? Will Shahid's performance stand up to Nani's commendable work? The questions will be answered in a few days but as they say, remakes come with a lot of expectations and judgements, and so is Jersey.

Jersey is a movie about the second innings, which will make you believe in second chances. Nani essays the role of Arjun, once a passionate cricket player and now a good for nothing husband who relies on his wife for money. You see, it also broke the stereotype of how it is okay for a man to be a homemaker, and while his wife works. Nani's performance as a failed cricketer, an incapable husband, and a loving father has a profound effect on the audience. It is to be awaited and watch if Shahid can change this effect and live up to audiences' expectations.

Shahid, as known is a very fine actor, from drug addict to lover boy, he has proved his mettle, and if Jersey works there is no stopping for him. Nani’s performance in the role of the cricketer was hugely appreciated and also made him included in the list of 100 greatest performances of the decade. If Shahid will touch the audience with the same emotions and warmth is quite a perplexing question.

With remake and original, the match will be hard and interesting to watch. Although people say remakes shouldn't have a comparison, that isn't possible when there is a movie like Jersey on the table. And lately, it is quite common for the Bollywood industry to remake South movies that don't stand up to the original. And the audiences will agree, we guess! What do you all think about it? Comment and let us know.

While Okkadu is one of the classic movies in Telugu, the Hindi remake of Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's Tevar just did make its mark among North audiences. And the latest 2020's Hindi movie Laxmi also failed to impress the audience much but the Tamil original Kanchana was a huge success. Kanchana is one of the finest horrors movies ever. However, as the movie is yet to see the light we can't make our judgment yet although this is Shahid Kapoor's second Telugu remake movie. His first remake Arjun Reddy didn't impress the audiences as much as Vijay Deverakonda did with his performance.

Nani's Jersey original or remake, what do you prefer? And going by songs, teaser, and trailer, do you think Shahid Kapoor is worth every emotion portrayed in the original version as Nani? Comment and let us know.

