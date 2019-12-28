Will Siddharth become a politician? Here's what the actor has to say

Actor Siddharth opened up in an interview, that his social media posts on political issues have never affected his career.

The year 2019 has undoubtedly been an eventful year for Siddharth. It saw the actor stepping out of his usual ‘chocolate boy’ look to an action hero. The movies Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Aruvam are proof that the actor is capable of doing dynamic roles. Now, his upcoming film Takkar will show Siddharth in an action hero avatar. In an interview with Chennai Times, the actor opened up on various things including his career intentions and political views.

Speak about celebrities brutally expressing their opinions on political happenings, Siddharth will be the first one to ruthlessly pinpoint the society’s issues. We cannot help but think about his political intentions, for the actor has the habit of speaking out on issues. When he was asked about his intentions to enter politics, he denied it without a second thought.

My next release #TAKKAR Directed by the talented Karthik G Krish. Worked really hard on this stylish action film. And it has a sensational album from Nivas Prasanna. Feat. Divyansha, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and RJ Vignesh. Can't wait!

FEB 2020. pic.twitter.com/gvGFxhgqm9 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 23, 2019

Siddharth was quoted as saying by The Times of India, “I don’t have any aspirations to be a politician. People who talk like me cannot be in politics. For that, you have to be much more diplomatic and know how to say the right thing at the right time. I know how to say the truth and I say it. I don’t need to talk ill about my country to get something out of it. If I don’t speak out, I’d feel guilty. It’s very important that at this stage, we register our protest. My posts on social media are just my opinions. Nothing more than that.”

Credits :Times Of India

