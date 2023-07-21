Will Sivakarthikeyan be part of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo?

Sivakarthikeyan is currently on a high with the success of his latest film, Maaveeran. The fantasy film directed by Mandela fame Madonne Ashwin has proven to be a hit with both the general audience and the critics. After the failure of his last theatrical release, Prince, this one proved to be a redemption for the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor.

The actor, along with Maaveeran’s team, is celebrating its success at present and has been taking part in many fan and media interactions. During such an interaction with the media, Sivakarthikeyan was asked a question by a reporter on whether or not he would be a part of Leo.

The question does not come across as a surprise, as there have been constant reports regarding multiple actors doing cameos in Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been in the news for more reasons than one. Every other day, there seem to be reports coming out about a popular Tamil actor doing a cameo in the film. In continuation with that, Sivakarthikeyan was also asked this question by the media.

Sivakarthikeyan says whether he will be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo

The actor has confirmed that he is not a part of the Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer film. He also shared that he is currently shooting at the same place that Lokesh and Vijay shot for Leo. When he publicly stated this, many people went on to assume that this was an indication that the actor would be a part of Leo.

But these reports have now been confirmed as mere rumors. For the uninitiated, a major portion of Leo was shot in Kashmir. The exact same location where Leo was shot is where Sivakarthikeyan is presently shooting for his next project.



Coming to Leo, this is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fifth directorial venture. The director, especially after his last release, the Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram, has achieved a following of his own. The filmmaker also seems to be the current favorite among actors. If the latest reports are to be believed, then he will next collaborate with Rajinikanth.

