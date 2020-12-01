Will SS Rajamouli and Prabhas collaborate again? Here's what Baahubali director has to say

Recently in an interview, SS Rajamouli opened up on working with Prabhas and jokingly said that they had seen enough of each other while working for Baahubali.

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali franchise had set the box office on fire. This successful collaboration managed to win hearts not only in India but also across the world. Meanwhile, there have been a lot of speculations and curiosity among the moviegoers if Prabhas and Rajamouli will team again. Recently in an interview, the maverick director opened up on the same and jokingly said that they had seen enough of each other while working for Baahubali. However, on a serious note, he also stated that if something good comes across, they will definitely team-up.

SS Rajamouli speaking to SpotboyE quipped, "Working for 5 years together in Baahubali, I think we have seen enough of each other. Jokes apart, when we have a subject exciting for both of us we will definitely come together again." Meanwhile, Rajamouli is busy with the shooting of his upcoming magnum opus, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The makers recently wrapped up 50-day night shoot schedule in Hyderabad and are moving towards the next, which will be at some exotic location.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be moving to the new schedule of his upcoming film titled, Radhe Shyam. Starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, the film is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Prabhas has quite a few films in the kitty including one with director Om Raut. Titled Adipurush, the film also stars Sai Ali Khan.

