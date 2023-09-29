Will Thalapathy Vijay go Pan India with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo? Here's what the makers can do for Hindi market

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s fifth directorial venture, Leo, is gearing up for its grand release. The film marks the second collaboration between the director and Thalapathy Vijay, after the 2021 film Master. The much-awaited film also features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more.

With the film set to release on October 19th, the makers of the film are busy promoting the film. But one of the main questions surrounding Leo right now is whether the film will be able to break into the North Indian market? Will it receive a tag of being a ‘Pan Indian’ film? Undoubtedly, severe marketing and promotion strategies can take the film there.

Leo promotions so far

Rumors regarding the film started floating around in February 2022, although there was no confirmation. In May, last year, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that he would be directing his next film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, and that it was tentatively titled Thalapathy67.

In January 2023, Seven Screen Studio, the official Production House of the film, confirmed that they were producing the film, but the title was not yet revealed. In a typical Lokesh Kanagaraj fashion, the title of the film was released on February 3rd, this year, with a promo video titled ‘Leo - Bloody Sweet’. The video was quite similar to the promo video that he had made for his previous film, Vikram, which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Check out the promo video:

In March, Seven Screen Studio had released a video of the crew working for the film, and their shooting in Kashmir. A couple of months later, the first look poster of the film was released as well, and by then the hype was slowly building. Questions regarding whether the film would be a part of the famous LCU also arose.

In June, the first single of the movie, titled ‘Naa Ready’, was released as well. The song was sung by the Bigil actor, while it was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. A lyrical video was released, which also featured some behind the scenes of the film, wherein it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt was a part of the film as well.

On 29th July, on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, a glimpse into his character Antony Das was revealed, and similarly a glimpse into Arjun Sarja’s character titled ‘Harold Das’ was released on August 15th. The revealing of the character names served the purpose of creating a sense of mystery around the characters, attracting audience attention even more.

Following this, earlier this month, the makers of the film released official posters of the film in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, all of them following a pattern in their captioning. Additionally, the second single of the film, titled ‘Badass’, released on 28th September, and was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. The song seemed to contain clues related to the film as well.

Although the audio launch event was canceled, the damage done is nothing that cannot be reversed. With lyric videos, character glimpses, posters, and behind-the-scenes, the makers have done a fantastic job with regards to promotions, but unfortunately, the biggest criticism that they have been receiving is that the promotions do not pander to the audience in North India. Thalapathy Vijay has a dedicated fan base in North India as well, but just the fans watching will not help transform the film into a success in the North. The makers have to be able to convince others to watch the film in theatres as well, and that would require some dedicated promotions.

What the makers of the film can do

The first thing the makers can do is to put out the dubbed versions of both the songs, This is sure to garner audience attention, especially when it features actors who have a Pan Indian appeal like Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Additionally, the makers can also have press conferences in various parts of North India. A dubbed trailer, songs, glimpse videos, and press conferences featuring the lead cast and crew, would take the film a long way in terms of promotions in North India. Just ten days of dedicated promotions in North India would be enough to convert the film into a Pan-Indian success.

Leo was recently revealed to be a part of the LCU. If that is the case, it offers a definitive possibility of being released as a Pan-Indian film, reaching all corners of the country.

