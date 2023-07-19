Will Trisha’s fate in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo be same as other LCU women? Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals

At the moment, Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most happening filmmaker as far as Tamil cinema is concerned. Ever since the release of Kaithi in 2019, the director has been on a roll. His immediate release after the Karthi starrer was Master, his first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. The film failed to live up to the expectations of most of the general audience. But right after that, Lokesh delivered a monstrous hit with Vikram.

The film starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram marked the beginning of our own homegrown cinematic universe, the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). But along with the love for the testosterone-driven world that he creates came the observation that women in Lokesh’s films always get killed.

This observation has now gotten stuck, and people are convinced that Lokesh does not like happy endings for the couples in his movies. Apparently, the women loved by his leading men always end up dying.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the fate of Trisha’s character in Leo

Trisha will star alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. Fans are excited to see the iconic on-screen pair together after more than a decade. Throughout the course of Leo’s shoot, fans constantly took to social media to discuss the fate of Trisha’s character in the film. Most were convinced that, yet again, Lokesh would not let his heroine live. But now the filmmaker has himself confirmed that this will not be the case and that nothing will happen to Trisha.

Lokesh, in an interaction with a fan, revealed that nothing will happen to Trisha in Leo. In a funny exchange, a fan asked Lokesh to take care of Trisha, as the director has a complex equation with love stories. This was in reference to the directors’ previous films. His answer that nothing will happen to Trisha may be an indication that her character will not die in the film. Alas, the fate of Leo’s characters, including that played by Trisha, will only be known when the film finally releases on October 19.



Other than Vijay and Trisha, Leo also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. There have also been many rumored cameos in the film, but nothing has been officially confirmed.