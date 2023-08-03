Will Vijay Sethupathi act in two-part biopic of current Chief Minister?

Rumors are currently rife that a film is being made about Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Reports of a biopic being made about the current Karnataka CM have been in the news for almost a year now. From the start, the name of one actor was attached to the project, and that actor was Vijay Sethupathi.

The powerhouse of talent has been committing to several projects all over the country. He has never been one to withhold himself from going after challenging roles; Super Deluxe is a good case in point. As time has passed, it seems that the news of Vijay playing the role of Siddaramaiah is indeed true.

Vijay Sethupathi will play Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the latter’s two-part biopic titled Leader Ramaiah

The film is reportedly titled Leader Ramaiah. The tagline that goes along with the title is said to be A King Raised by the People. Sathya Ratnam is expected to direct the film. As per the latest reports that are gaining steam, it has been reported that the film will start its shoot very soon. The shoot is reported to commence this very month.

If this is indeed the case, then the makers are certainly looking to speed up the process and get into the shoot. Conjecture has been going around pertaining to the rest of the cast. Reports also claim that the film’s team is willing to accommodate the film’s shooting dates as per the Vikram actor’s schedule.

If the reports are anything to go by, then there is an intimation that the makers are set on casting Vijay and Vijay only for the biopic. Even though the actor has been approached to play the role of Siddaramaiah in the film, Vijay would not have much screen time in the first part. The first part is cited as being exclusively about the Chief Minister’s childhood and early adulthood.



As the early stages of the CM’s life take priority in the first part, there will not be much screen time allotted to the talented actor. But Vijay is expected to be front and center of the second film, much like his role in Vetrimaaran’s two-part film franchise, Viduthalai.

