Will Vijay Sethupathi star in Maharaja 2? Actor confirms director Nithilan Saminathan has finished script

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja was released in theaters in 2024 and became a massive success at the box office. Now, it appears that the film may have a sequel, with Vijay Sethupathi once again headlining the project.

Vijay Sethupathi to star in Maharaja sequel?

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Vijay Sethupathi said, “Director Nithilan Saminathan has completed the script for Maharaja 2. I’m excited to hear it soon.”

For those unaware, Maharaja follows the story of a Chennai barber who reports the theft of his steel dustbin, “Lakshmi,” to the police. The bizarre complaint initially leads the police to dismiss him. However, they later realize that the complaint is a ploy to hunt down three criminals who broke into his home and brutally attacked his daughter while he was away.

How the father takes revenge on his daughter’s attackers, and whether justice is ultimately delivered, forms the crux of the story.

Vijay Sethupathi headlined the project, which featured an ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Moreover, during the same interaction, Vijay Sethupathi also spoke about his upcoming ventures with director Mani Ratnam and Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Pocket Novel. The actor said, “Mani Ratnam sir is very fast. I told him, ‘Whenever I get a gap, I’ll come over, sir. I’ll read the script with you and try to understand it.’ We need to keep up with him to deliver.”

“Working with Thiagarajan Kumararaja gives a different kind of comfort and responsibility. I’m very happy with him. His sense of responsibility is contagious. So I told my team that we need to be extra careful for the next four months. The film is progressing superbly,” Vijay added.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next appear in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

Additionally, he will star in a web series titled Muthu Engira Kaattaan (or simply Kattaan), which is slated to begin streaming on JioHotstar from March 27, 2026.

Moreover, he is also working on the film Pocket Novel. The upcoming project, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marks the director and actor’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe and features Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty as co-leads.

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