Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier's breathtakingly beautiful photos from Russia will make you long for a holiday

Priya, who became an overnight sensation with just a wink in the film Oru Adaar Love, is an avid traveller.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier is having the best time of her life as she is holidaying in Russia. Priya is treating us with some stunning photos that will make you crave a holiday. One can see, the young actress is posing amidst the beautiful view and clear blue sky and we are all hearts. The stunner has been actively sharing picturesque posts from her Russian holiday and we cannot get enough of it.

In one of the photos, Priya is seen wearing a denim skirt with a pastel crop top and crocs. She is looking every bit stylish and is giving us major travel goals. Priya, who became an overnight sensation with just a wink in the film Oru Adaar Love, is an avid traveller. Check out her latest travel photos below.

On the work front, Priya was last seen in Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Check. The film marked her debut in the Tollywood industry.

She will be seen next in Teja Sajja starrer Ishq- Not A Love Story. The film was scheduled to release in April but got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by SS Raju, Ishq- Not A Love Story is the remake of a 2019 Malayalam film of the same name.

Credits :Instagram

