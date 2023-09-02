'Wish nobody experiences the pain': Vijay Raghavendra recalls wife Spandana's last moments, expresses grief

Vijay Raghavendra, who recently lost his wife Spandana due to cardiac arrest, has resumed his professional work. He recently made his first public appearance since the heartbreaking loss of his beloved spouse. During the promotion, the actor spoke about his wife, Spandana's last moments and his grief after the demise.

Vijay Raghavendra recalls late wife Spandana's final moments

In a conversation with a Kannada channel, NewsFirst, Vijay disclosed that he was with Spandana Raghavendra when she breathed her last as he shared details of her last minutes. According to reports, Vijay realized Spandana was slipping away as he tried to wake her up to check out from their hotel in Bangkok. The actor shared that he went blank after he noticed that she was not responding and had a very low pulse. He said he couldn't move for a few seconds but managed to compose himself and rush her to the hospital, however couldn’t save Spandana’s life.

Vijay recalls happy memories with her and shares grief of his son

Vijay also spoke about the grief and how his life changed. The devastated actor expresses that he wishes nobody experienced the pain of losing a loved one. He reflected on the good times with Spandana, from the morning’s first spark to the night’s bedtime.

Vijay also revealed how he accepted the change and transformed his life after the tragic loss of his ladylove. The actor also stated that although he may appear with a smile outside, he finds it very hard to do it in front of his son. He shared, “It’s because he is Spandana’s son, and I can’t act in front of him. I leave when I feel alone."

Speaking with deep empathy for his son, Vijay expressed the profound difficulty faced by a child living without his mother. The actor stated that his heart goes for his son as he witnesses the absence of his mother's welcome and love after he returns from school. However, Vijay is determined to be there for his son, offering emotional support and love during this hard time.

With a heavy heart, Vijay Raghavendra resumed his professional commitments as Spandana always wanted him to do his best in his career. He revealed her memory continues to inspire him to complete tasks he has undertaken.

Vijay's tribute to Spandana on their last anniversary

The tragic incident happened just 19 days before the couple’s 16th wedding anniversary. On August 27, 2022, Vijay shared a heartfelt anniversary wish for his wife Spandana. He shared a video of their happy memories in the background of his touching words. He wrote, "16th wedding anniversary. I Love you Chinna."

