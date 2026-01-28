With Jana Nayagan delayed, is Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany eyeing a February 13 release?

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, has been completed for quite some time, with its release date still unconfirmed. However, with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan likely to miss the February release window, it appears that LIK may release this Valentine’s Day.

Is Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany set to release on February 13?

According to an online report, Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Love Insurance Kompany is expected to release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day week. The film is reportedly set to undergo censoring soon, following which an official release date announcement is expected.

However, this remains speculation for now, with an official update yet to be made by the makers. Initially, LIK was slated for release on September 18, 2025, but for undisclosed reasons, the film skipped the date and was later announced to hit the silver screens on October 17, coinciding with Diwali last year.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer Dude had finalized the same release date, which prompted the LIK makers to postpone the film to avoid a clash with another Pradeep starrer. The film was then announced for release on December 18, 2025.

After multiple postponements, the movie saw no active promotions near the scheduled release date and was believed to be stuck in release limbo, with no official updates from the makers. Now, it appears that the film may finally see the light of day next month, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

More about Love Insurance Kompany

LIK is a sci-fi romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is set in the year 2040, in a futuristic version of Chennai, where even romance is programmed through apps and measured using technology. In this world, a man who believes in old-school true love crosses paths with Dheema, a tech-savvy woman.

As their romance becomes a threat to Suriyan, the CEO of the love app, the youngster must fight for his love by going up against corporate entities and a technology-driven approach to romance.

Headlined by the Love Today actor, the film stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Actors such as SJ Suryah, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, and others play key roles. Additionally, Anirudh Ravichander not only composes the songs and background score but also lends his voice to a robot character.

ALSO READ: Vaa Vaathiyaar Review: Karthi starrer offers a fresh idea that turns loud, corny and forgettable