With Love OTT Release: When and where to watch Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan’s teen romantic comedy online

With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6, 2026. After its box office run, the movie is now slated to hit the digital space soon. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch With Love

The film With Love is set to premiere on Netflix and will begin streaming on March 6, 2026. The official listing of the movie is now available in the streaming service’s catalogue.

Here is the update:

Official trailer and plot of With Love

With Love follows the story of Sathyaseelan, an awkward and insecure man who harbours a fear of romance. Amid this tension, his sister sets him up on a blind date, leading him to meet Monisha, an expressive young woman who stands in complete contrast to his personality.

As they engage in conversation, Sathya and Monisha realise that they both attended the same school years ago. As they recall their pasts, it is revealed that both of them have unresolved love stories. Instead of going on a second date, Monisha suggests embarking on an adventure to track down their former flames and confess the true feelings they once failed to express.

What happens with their former partners, and whether Sathya and Monisha develop a bond during this journey, is explored in the film.

Cast and crew of With Love

With Love stars Tourist Family fame Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. Apart from the co-leads, the movie features Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, RJ Dimple Kanna, Sanchana Nemidass, Theni Murugan, Saravanan, Adhiyamaan, Vetri, RJ Ananthi, and others in key roles. The film also featured M. Sasikumar and Kamalesh Jagan in cameo appearances.

Written and directed by Madhan, the movie is bankrolled by Soundarya Rajinikanth, Pasilian Nazerath, and Magesh Raj Pasilian under the banners of Zion Films and MRP Entertainment.

The film features music composed by Sean Roldan, with Shreyaas Krishna handling the cinematography. Moreover, Suresh Kumar served as the editor.

Anaswara Rajan’s next film

Anaswara Rajan is next set to appear in the film Itllu Arjuna. The upcoming Telugu flick will be the actress’s second venture in the industry after Champion. Moreover, she will also headline 7G Rainbow Colony 2.

