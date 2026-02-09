With Love Review: Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan deliver a breezy rom-com to melt every hopeless romantic

With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day. Directed by Madhan, the romantic comedy film marks the debut of the Tourist Family director as a lead actor.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theatres this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

With Love follows the story of Sathyaseelan, an awkward and insecure man who harbours a fear of romance. Amid this tension, his sister sets him up on a blind date, which leads him to meet Monisha, an expressive young woman who stands in complete contrast to his personality.

As they engage in conversation, Sathya and Monisha realise that they both attended the same school years ago. Recalling their pasts, it is revealed that both of them have unresolved love stories. Now, instead of going on a second date, Monisha suggests embarking on an adventure where they track down their former flames and confess their true feelings they once failed to express.

What happens to their old flames, and whether Sathya and Monisha develop a bond during this journey, is explored in the film.

The Good

With Love is entertaining, fresh, and a joy to watch. The film, in its entirety, is a simple love story that tugs at the heartstrings without overselling emotions. The writing and characterisation are enriching and engaging without coming off as overzealous.

One of the film’s protagonists, Sathya, is not your new-age alpha hero, but an innocent soul who resonates with everyday insecurities. His reluctance to express love, soft-spoken nature, awkwardness, and vulnerability, often sidelined in mainstream cinema, make him deeply human, allowing the story to flourish naturally.

On the other hand, Monisha is his complete contrast. The way she lives life, expresses herself in every moment, and views the world around her shapes not only her journey but also influences others. She is a lovable character who doesn’t rely on cheap antics to appear cute, but instead possesses a personality that makes her genuinely attractive. She isn’t mere eye candy for the film’s progression; rather, she breathes life into the story.

With impressive writing, debutant Madhan executes the content with clarity, making it a crisp and engaging watch. The filmmaker understands that romance isn’t built on grand gestures or corny pickup lines, but is messy, raw, honest, and often filled with nervous moments.

On the technical front, the musical tracks and visuals further elevate the viewing experience.

The Bad

While the movie is perfect for viewers who enjoy nostalgia, younger audiences who prefer reel-style romance may find it slightly sluggish. With Love doesn’t rely on loud declarations or exaggerated expressions of love; instead, it stays grounded, appealing to those who appreciate subtlety and small gestures.

If you expect something else, this film may disappoint.

The Performance

With Love stars Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, and their chemistry is one of the film’s strongest elements. From their meet-cute moments to subtle eye contact and gentle touches, they capture the small, intimate moments shared between two people in love, making their relationship feel authentic on screen.

While Anaswara Rajan has already proven her acting prowess, Abishan Jeevinth truly feels like someone who could be the next big thing in Tamil cinema.

Watch the trailer here:

The Verdict

With Love is an impressive watch for fans of romantic films. It is fun, pleasant, and overall entertaining, blending light-hearted humour with touching moments, making it a perfect theatrical watch.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who vanished after flop debut, returned after 7-year hiatus, won a National Award; Now set to star with Mohanlal