With Love Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan’s romantic comedy

With Love, starring Tourist Family fame Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 6, 2026. If you’re planning to watch the movie on the big screen, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

With Love Twitter Review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that With Love was a good watch and that those who enjoy the rom-com genre should definitely check it out. The user noted that the second half had more emotional drama, which might feel dragging for some viewers, but added that it was still definitely enjoyable and described it as a beautiful film that perfectly suited the season of love.

Another netizen said that With Love was a pure entertainer featuring solid emotional sequences in the second half, along with great music and wonderful performances. The user described it as a very fun movie and added that it would forever remain their favourite genre, rating it 4.5 out of 5, while also praising the work of Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan.

Moreover, a third user said that throughout the film, viewers would have a smile on their faces, as the fun, love, and emotional elements all worked well. The user felt that the lead pair performed well and noted that while the storyline was thin, a better album could have made the film remarkable, adding that they loved With Love.

Here’s the tweets to read:

More about With Love

With Love is a romantic movie starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. Written and directed by Madhan, the film follows Sathya and Monisha, two former schoolmates who reconnect on a blind date after several years and begin to develop feelings for each other.

However, when both of them realise that they were unsuccessful in confessing their feelings to their first loves, they set out on a journey to find them and express their long-held emotions before starting a life together. What happens during this journey forms the heart of the movie.

Apart from the lead duo, the film also features Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan, Saravanan, RJ Ananthi, and others in key roles.

