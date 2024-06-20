Witness Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's craze as they get mobbed by fans during their visit to Arasavelli Surya Narayana temple

Amidst all the noise about release dates, promotional content, etc., the film team of Thandel has been silently completing their schedules at an impressive pace. Just a few months ago, the team shot for an important sequence, and now they are back for shooting at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The entire unit arrived in Srikakulam on June 19th to shoot for an important stretch of the movie. But before starting the shoot, the team decided to seek blessings at Arasavelli Surya Narayana temple, the visuals of which have surfaced on social media.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya visit Arasavelli Surya Narayana temple together

As seen in the videos, Sai Pallavi wore a traditional outfit while her co-star sported a casual jeans and shirt look. The actress appeared as ethereal and elegant as ever, even though she got mobbed by a lot of fans. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya seemed slightly annoyed at the crowd as they attempted to catch hold of the actor.

Well, the craze of these two stars can be measured by the fans who gathered just to get a glimpse of them.

Along with the film’s two lead actors, Thandel’s writer-director, Chandoo Mondeti, also paid a visit to the temple.

More about Thandel

Thandel follows the story of a fisherman from Srikakulam who gets caught by Pakistani forces in international waters. Naga Chaitanya will be sporting a new long, messy hair look for his role in the film. Sai Pallavi will be playing the leading lady in this emotional drama.

Thandel also marks their second collaboration after their much-loved first film together, Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Even Naga Chaitanya reunited with the director after their 2016 film Premam.

The film has been produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner and will be presented by the revered Telugu producer Allu Aravind.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the film’s music, while Shamdat has been tasked with handling the cinematography. National award-winning editor Navin Nooli will edit this esteemed project.

Thandel will be released exclusively in theatres on December 20th, 2024.

