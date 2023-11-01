Woman files FIR against Kannada star Darshan over a dog bite incident

One of Kannada film's biggest stars, Darshan Thogudeepa has found himself embroiled in another police case as a woman filed an FIR against him and his dogs’ caretaker. The dogs had apparently bitten her which led to her complaint.

According to ANI, a case has been filed at Bengaluru’s RR police station under the IPC section 289 for Negligent conduct with respect to animals where the unnamed caretaker is the first accused and Darshan is the second accused.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s dog bite incident

Amita Jindal, the woman who has filed the case against the actor said that she had visited Darshan’s residential neighborhood in Bengaluru for a function and had parked her car near an empty plot there.

While returning she noticed that three dogs were at the site where she parked the car. She also conveyed that she had an argument with the dogs’ caretaker over the parking area and that is when the dogs pounced at her.

She added that the first dog was untied and attacked her while in the commotion the second dog broke free and bit her. She said that the caretaker did not take any action against the dogs from attacking and even though aware of the nature of the dogs, it was left untied.

The woman has sustained dog bite injuries on her stomach which instigated her to file the case against the actor and caretaker.

More about Darshan

This is not the only recent incident which entangled the actor in legal disputes. The actor was also recently accused of possessing a tiger claw pendant which led to authorities raiding his premises.

Moreover, the actor has not conveyed any comments regarding the recent dog bite incident. Controversies never seem to cease with Darshan’s career it seems, as only recently he had returned from a ban of 2 years over a controversial audio clip had surfaced of the actor as well.

Furthermore, the Kannada actor was last seen in the film Kranti while he is currently filming for his movies Garadi and Kaatera.

