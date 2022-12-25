Woman of Steel: Samantha gets a personalised gift from director Rahul Ravindran and it is all things powerful

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received a personalized gift from her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran. Sharing the present on her Instagram handle, the Yashoda actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "@rahlr_23 Thankyou." The filmmaker and actor gifted her a plaque with a powerful message for the Yashoda actress.

It included the words, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight...Because what doesn't defeat you...makes you stronger than ever...And stronger forever."