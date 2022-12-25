Woman of Steel: Samantha gets a personalised gift from director Rahul Ravindran and it is all things powerful
Samantha receives a personalized gift from her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran. The gift included a powerful message for the Yashoda actress.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently received a personalized gift from her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran. Sharing the present on her Instagram handle, the Yashoda actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "@rahlr_23 Thankyou." The filmmaker and actor gifted her a plaque with a powerful message for the Yashoda actress.
It included the words, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight...Because what doesn't defeat you...makes you stronger than ever...And stronger forever."
Check out the post below:
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will next grace the silver screens with the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Made under the direction of filmmaker Gunasekhar, the diva will be seen as princess Shakuntala alongside Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta, and Allu Arha as Prince Bharat. The film will also see Aditi Balan as Anasuya, Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada, Gautami as Gautamil, Malhotra Shivam as Mahipala, Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura, Madhoo as Menaka, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, and Varshini Sounderajan in prominent roles, along with others.
Over and above this, Samantha will also be sharing the screen with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie will reportedly share an unconventional love story. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the drama will feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles.
Also Read: 6 inspiring quotes by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on personal life, mental health, trolls and more
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more