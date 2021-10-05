Woman tries setting herself ablaze in front of Thala Ajith's house; Alleges she lost her job because of him

Thala Ajith is one of the most popular stars in the South film industry. Yesterday, the actor was all over the news after a woman tried to set herself on fire in front of Thala Ajith's house, claiming that she lost her job because of him. Reportedly, the woman who tried to commit suicide is a nurse named Farzana, who was dismissed for clicking videos of Ajith and Shalini during their visit to a private hospital last year. 

It is also further said that Farzana tried to reach out to Ajith and his wife Shalini for help to get back her job. However, they refused to do it since she also had some other problems with the hospital management. 

The police immediately reached Thala's house and arrested the woman and stopped her from carrying out the horrible incident. She has been taken to the police station and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the actor's fans are trending the hashtag #Thala on Twitter to show support towards him. 

 

On the work front, Thala Ajith will be seen next in Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, which is one of the most anticipated movies. The film also features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist. The makers are yet to announce an official release date.

After Valimai, Ajith is yet again collaborating again with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor for another movie, tentatively titled Thala 61.

