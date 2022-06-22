Women Crush Wednesday: Keerthy Suresh is a quintessential desi beauty as she glams up in white anarkali; PICS

Keerthy Suresh's love for ethnic outfits is quite evident and there's also no one who can slay an Indian look like her. The actress' latest pics in the Anarkali suit are a treat for sore eyes. She dressed up in a white and pink Anarkali suit and looked like a divine beauty.

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram and shared a series of pics flaunting her beautiful look in an ethnic ensemble by Swati Kapoor. decked up in a white dress intricately decorated in golden beads and a pink border at the ankles. She further layered her look with a pastel blue and a pink and white striped dupatta. Keeping her simplicity alive with the attire, she tied her hair into a braid and accessories her look with a choker and earrings. The actress completed the ethnic look with white juttis, which went perfectly with the dress.

Keerthy Suresh proves that she is the quintessential ‘desi beauty’ in ethnic looks and no one can beat her. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress is our pick for today's 'women crush Wednesday' and we can't get enough of how beautiful she looks.

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will next share screen space with natural star Nani in the action drama, Dasara. Being helmed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the movie is being financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie is said to be made on a lavish budget.

She is currently busy shooting for Maamannan with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.