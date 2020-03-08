Women’s Day: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab’s first song Maguva Maguva is a perfect tribute to all the ladies

The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab have shared the first lyrical song Maguva Maguva. The song is a perfect tribute to all the brave ladies out there on this Women's Day.

On International Women's Day, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab have shared the first lyrical song Maguva Maguva. The song is a perfect tribute to all the brave ladies out there on this Women's Day. Sung by Sid Sriram and music by Thaman S, Maguva Maguva song is written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The beautiful song is already being loved on social media. Taking to Twitter, Thaman wrote, "We from team #VakeelSaab dedicating this to all the lovely women out there." Being a woman is itself a superpower and this song perfectly describes it.

The song celebrates womanhood and its a perfect release on Women's Day. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink. Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of a lawyer. The movie revolves around sexual violence against women. Directed by Venu Sriram, the upcoming courtroom drama is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, check out Maguva Maguva song below.

The first look of Pawan Kalyan chilling like a boss on a bench had received mixed reactions. The Hindi and Tamil versions of the courtroom drama managed to hit the right chord with the audience. Now, it remains to see if Pink Telugu remake can create the same impact to spread the powerful message among the audience.

Vakeel Saab marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback to movies and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

Check out Pawan Kalyan's first look from Vakeel Saab:

