Women's Day 2022: Samantha's Oh Baby to Parvathy's Uyare, South actors rewriting rules with women-led movies

South Indian film industry is making sure to leave Bollywood way behind in every possible way, be it with box office numbers, or exploring various genres. Regional movies are destroying the stereotypes and making groundbreaking cinema with female leads, that do well critically and are box-office hits. The movies now are not restricting women to subjects of marriage, motherhood, glam quotient, or domestic characters, their roles are being positively explored and we have seen some exceptionally amazing movies in our hands in the past few years.

Gone are the where women were just eye candies in a movie, especially in South movies. Now, women-led movies have everything to make a blockbuster movie, content, story, entertainment, social message, blockbuster performances, and much more, you name it and you get it.

Women filmmakers, actors, and including names like Nandini Reddy, Nayanthara, Samantha, Anna Be, and Parvathy, and movies like Oh Baby, Uyare, Nathicharami, and more are bringing a change to south Indian cinema and have also managed to make a mark at the box office numbers. Well, women-centric movies are not something new but they are being recognised now as audiences are now being open to content more than typical masala drama. On this Women's Day 2022, we arc the spotlight on a few empowering south Indian women-centric you need to watch out

Samantha's Oh Baby & U-Turn

Samantha is one actress in Tollywood who defines girl power. We do even remember the last time she played a role in movies just for glamour. Her filmography in the last few years was exceptional, be it Oh Baby, led & managed by women team Samantha and director Nandini Reddy or U-Turn. While Oh Baby emphasizes the sacrifices of a mother and her needs, U-Turn is about a strong journalist who fights to prove her innocence after getting trapped in a murder. Different genres, but both will keep you hooked to the screen. We bet, watch it.

Nayanthara's Netrikann

Nayanthara is not new to the field of women-centric movies. Ever since 2012, she has given some blockbuster women-led movies including Maya, Aramm to the latest film Netrikann. The film is based on the Korean thriller Blind, which tells the story of a visually impaired woman who testifies in a hit-and-run case only to be met by the killer afterward. Directed by Milind Rau, will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Thalaivi

Jayalalitha, the Chief Minister of Tamil Naidu, was a path breaker for women in politics. And a biopic on such a women personality was a head-turner, Kangana Ranaut slipped into the shoes and portrayed a never seen before performance. Well-known incidents from Jayalalithaa's life, like the time her saree was pulled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and how she was pushed from her place during MGR's funeral, find a place in the movie. The film is not only inspiring but also motivates, gives strength to all the women on how to fight battles in this male society. For sure, this movie is 'amma' of all biopics.

Uyare

Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role, this Malayalam-language film follows the journey of an aviation student who survives an acid attack, which puts her career at risk. Despite being a sensitive topic, which not many addresses in southern states, the film was an eye-opener. The film will make you fight hard to find a ray of hope even during difficult times and is available for watching on Netflix.

Nathicharami

Women's desires are never considered, and if it is a window, who has lost her husband, then she definitely has no existence according to society. A Kannada movie Nathicharami starring Sruthi Hariharan and directed by Sandhya Rani, tells the story of a widow struggling with the dilemma of her own physical and emotional needs, and her desire to remain faithful to the memory of her husband. The movie also picked up four other awards, including Best Kannada Film. The film is up for viewing on Netflix, and something exceptional from Sandalwood left everyone in surprise.

