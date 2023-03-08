Women's Day 2023: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kamal Haasan, here's how the celebs wished fans

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8. This is a special day to just celebrate the contributions and achievements of the women in our lives, but also important in highlighting the different issues faced by women around the world. To mark this occasion, many celebrities took to their social media to pen heartfelt messages for their fans and the special women in their lives. Our favorite South film celebs Samantha Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi also took to their social media handles to share special messages on this day.

Mahesh Babu’s message for all women

Actor Mahesh Babu’s wish supports that a single day is not enough to celebrate women. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote a heartfelt message, “Celebrating your strength, resilience, and unwavering determination today and everyday. Happy Women’s Day to mine and all the women.”

Chiranjeevi’s photo with mother and wife

Chiranjeevi uploaded a photo on Twitter where he is seen posing with his wife Surekha and his mother Anjanamma. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy Women's Day to ALL women worldwide! Saluting all the strong women who have fought and are still fighting for their rightful position in society. You are the wind beneath the wings that will bring the change! Here are the two most important women in my life.”

Kamal Haasan’s tweet

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared on Twitter, “Women have touched all fields, and will continue to rise higher when they stand firm. This is a modern age canon. Happy Women's Day.”

Samantha Prabhu’s Women’s Day wish

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is ‘Embracing Equity.’ Samantha shared on his Instagram story a post which is originally shared by Raj and DK. The photo shared has beautifully illustrated the theme for this year and it’s written below, “#EmbraceEquity at home, at school, in business, in government, in communities, and in mind and action.” The actress also reshared a poster of her upcoming movie, Shakuntalam to wish her fans.

