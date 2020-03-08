Women's Day: Mahesh Babu shares a pic of Namrata Shirodkar, his mom & daughter; Says 'they define my being'

Superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a beautiful collage picture of wife Namrata Shirodkar, his mom and daughter Sitara on Women's Day.

On International Women's Day, March 8, superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a beautiful collage picture of wife Namrata Shirodkar, his mom and daughter Sitara. Along with the beautiful picture, Mahesh Babu shared a powerful message and all wished to all the women out there. He wrote, "These 3 women define my being more power to them and all the women out there... go on and make a difference... Happy #WomensDay #InternationalWomensDay."

Namrata Shirodkar also took to Instagram and shared the picture of the most important person of her life. She wrote, "She’s my ‘maa she’s the one who’s my guiding light .. my spirit to exist .. to be driven each day knowing that her force is with me .. her blessings motivate me to be strong just like her ... she’s my woman of this lifetime !! I am .. HER #happywomensday maa ur deeply missed."

On International Women's Day, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab have shared the first lyrical song Maguva Maguva. The song is a perfect tribute to all the brave ladies out there on this Women's Day.

