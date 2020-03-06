Women's Day Special: Nayanthara, Samantha, Keerthy Suresh: Heroines who took over male dominated film industry

Ahead of Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, check out female stars like Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Manju Warrier among others who have taken the film industry by storm.

Times have changed! The actresses of the Indian cinema have time and again proved their potential to deliver super-hits. The last two years in the Indian film industry had been revolutionary. Be it in Raazi or Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati, many actresses took over the male-dominated film industry with one movie at a time. The good part is that the audience is appreciating good content irrespective of whether the films feature male superstars or not, be it in Bollywood or South Indian Cinema. Samantha Akkineni in Oh! Baby, Parvathy Thiruvothu in Uyare to Nayanthara in Imaikkaa Nodigal, Tamannaah Bhatia in Sye Raa, the actress have set high standards with their strong presence in the films.

In the time where women also take decisions, give orders and run the show on their one shoulder, here's a look at top actresses from the South Indian film industry who are ruling it like a boss. Ahead of Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8, check out female stars who have taken the film industry by storm.

Nayanthara:

Nayanthara is called the 'Lady Superstar' of Kollywood for a reason. She is one of the female actors who lives and works according to her own terms. She grabbed the attention with women-centric films like Aramm (2017) and Kolamavu Kokila (2018) and is continuing to win the hearts. In an interview to Vogue, Nayanthara made a very sensible and powerful statement about ruling the male-dominated film industry. She said, "Why should men have all the power all the time? The problem is that women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role, to be able to say, this is what I want, and this is what I will do. It’s not a gender thing, ultimately—if I can listen to you, you should listen to me, too."

Samantha Akkineni:

One of the brights stars in South cinema, Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress the audience with her strong onscreen presence. In the last two years, Sam has delivered many hits. Majili, Super Deluxe, Oh Baby and Jaanu, the stunner has delivered back to back hits!

Manju Warrier:

Manju Warrier has witnessed many ups and downs in her professional as well as personal space. However, she has set high standards and proved to be one of the most brilliant actresses that Malayalam cinema has. Manju Warrier made her mind-blowing debut in Tamil cinema recently with Dhanush starrer Asuran.

Sai Pallavi:

Even when she features in male-centric films, Sai Pallavi is given well-layered characters. What makes her exceptional is Sai Pallavi doesn't prefer to wear makeup onscreen. Yes, she is the female who prefers to flaunt her natural beauty like a boss. The diva is very much true to herself and is expressive to her fans as well as the media in a very transparent way, be it onscreen or offscreen.

Keerthy Suresh:

Mahanati, a biopic on the life of legendary actress Savitri, made Tollywood proud by winning 3 National Awards, courtesy Keerthy Suresh. At a very young age, Keerthy proved to be one of the brilliant performers.

Parvathy Thiruvothu:

Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the talented actresses of South Indian film industry left everyone stunned with her role in Uyare. She portrayed the role of an acid-attack survivor and left the audience amazed with another outstanding performance in the film. Remember Parvathy Thirovothu called out Arjun Reddy highlighting misogyny on Film Companion interview while Vijay Deverakonda, , , Vijay Sethupathi among others were also a part of the panel? She made a very strong, truthful and gutsy statement saying, "There is a fine line in showing the misogyny of the society and glorifying it. When a man is being misogynistic and if that incites applause, then that's glorification."

Pinkvilla salutes every woman in the film industry who have finally got their due credit!

