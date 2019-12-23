‘Won’t attend any Rajinikanth functions without his permission’: Raghava Lawrence’s SENSATIONAL statement

Raghava Lawrence, who has been in soup for the past few days after his comment on Kamal Haasan, took to Facebook and issued a statement. He mentioned that he will not attend any functions of Rajinikanth without the latter’s permission. For the unversed, Raghava Lawrence said during the audio launch of Darbar, that when he was young, he had thrown cow dung at Kamal Haasan’s poster. Lawrence, later met Kamal Haasan and clarified the statement he made during the audio launch.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote, “Hi Friends and Fans. Wanted to say a small thing, hereafter I won’t attend any function regarding Thalaivar without his permission. I have many reason behind this which I don’t want to share. His blessing is more than anything for me” (sic). He also mentioned in a separate post that his social media posts are his own and Rajinikanth is not responsible. He wrote, “The tweets that I’m posting and the speech’s I have spoken and the things that I’m going to talk hereafter are all completely my thoughts. Thalaivar superstar is not responsible for anything.” (sic)

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with the shooting of Bollywood film Laxmmi Bomb with and Kiara Advani. Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of megahit Tamil movie Kanchana. Meanwhile, director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture with Lawrence on Twitter, stating that more details would be revealed soon. Reports mentioned that Raghava Lawrence confirmed discussing his new project with Venkat Prabhu. An official statement is yet to be made on this.