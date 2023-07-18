Wondering what Mahesh Babu eats? Actor shares the recipe for his healthy breakfast

Mahesh Babu is 47 years old and ageing backwards. He is one of the most handsome and fittest actors in Tollywood. Ever wonder what he eats that he looks so young, fit and charming? Let us tell you that he intakes highly healthy, protein and nutritious food. The actor shared a sneak peek into his breakfast plate from his vacation.

Mahesh Babu shared a photo of him enjoying a healthy breakfast. He also shared the recipe of his healthy food and it's a mixture of Oats, nuts and seeds. In the photo, the superstar is seen looking handsome as always in a comfy jacket, sunglasses and his new hairstyle. The actor looks delighted enjoying his morning savour.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Building smart nutrition into my routine. A simple mix of overnight-soaked oats, nuts and seeds. All I need to power through the next couple of hours. "

In the South, where every star gets a prefix for their stardom, Mahesh Babu is the only one who has got special names because of his good looks. He is known as the Prince of Tollywood and the Greek God of Tollywood. Not just look, he also has a super fit and fab body. The actor is ageing like fine wine and such photos are evident enough.

Mahesh Babu off for a vacation to celebrate daughter Sitara's birthday

Mahesh Babu will reportedly be enjoying a holiday with his family soon. The actor is said to be flying to Paris or Dubai to celebrate his daughter Sitara's birthday. He is a proud father as her little girl's first advertisement has caught attention big time. It was also featured in Times Square, New York and was paid a huge sum. The star kid revealed that she donated her first remuneration to charity.

During the media interaction, Sitara shared that her Mahesh Babu was quite emotional after seeing her in the Ad and kept on watching the video multiple times.

Professional front

Mahesh Babu is busy working on his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. The team recently wrapped up the first schedule in Hyderabad with Meenakshi Chaudhary, who replaced Pooja Hegde after she walked out. Sreeleela is the first female lead. S Thaman is the music composer.



