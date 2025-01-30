‘Won't hurt fans of Sivaji Ganesan sir': Producer Aakash Baskaran reacts to using original title Parasakthi for Sivakarthikeyan's film

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, has been in the news lately over its title. While it happens to be the same name as the 1952 classic Sivaji Ganesan movie, more recently, actor Vijay Antony also locked in this very title for his upcoming project as well.

Amid the controversy, the producer of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer made a big comment about the movie, assuring everyone how this new film would be completely respectful towards the legacy left over by a veteran star like Sivaji Ganesan.

In an interview with Roopa Radhakrishnan, producer Aakash Baskaran said, “The film will live up to the value of its title. When it comes out, it will be respectful and won’t hurt the fans of the original.”

Moving on in the same interview, the producer also spilled some more beans about the highly anticipated project. He revealed that the movie is being shot extensively in and around Tamil Nadu.

Aakash added that the shooting of Parasakthi is expected to get over by June or July of 2025. Furthermore, he also lauded the impeccable music score set by GV Prakash for the Tamil film, divulging how two songs have already been shot for the movie.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing clash between the makers of Vijay Antony and Sivakarthikeyan starrer’s, both parties have revealed formal documents on social media, stating that both have a valid authorization to name their film Parasakthi.

In other news, the title announcement of Sudha Kongara's directorial has attracted quite the fan reaction already.

While all four stars are seen pulling off a completely retro look, there is anticipation about what the film has in store once it hits the big screen.