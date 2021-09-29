Workout Wednesday: Pooja Hegde gives major midweek fitness goals & shows glimpse of her Pilates session

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde is one of the fitness actresses, who always make sure to work out and stay fit. The actress' daily workout routine comprises pilates, yoga and cardio exercises. Pooja is also very active on social and inspires her fans with her workout videos and photos.

Today, Pooja Hegde gave a glimpse of her pilates session with her coach Samir Purohit. The actress can be seen donning an all-black athleisure wear with neon sneakers and pink socks. Well, we definitely could see all the workout glow on Pooja's face. The actress is also shelling out major midweek fitness goals.

Despite her busy schedule, Pooja Hegde never misses a day without a workout, even during lockdown when gyms were closed, the actress did sit back. She turned her confined space into a workout space and sweat it hard every day with various exercises.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the much-awaited Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam, which features Prabhas in the lead role. The film is slated to release for Sankranthi 2022. She is also awaiting the release of the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni on October 15, postponed again from October 8. She will also be seen in the Telugu film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

The actress is currently in Chennai shooting for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. She was spotted yesterday at the airport as she went for Beast new shoot schedule.