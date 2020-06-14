  1. Home
World Blood Donor Day 2020: Chiranjeevi shares a special message and video of him donating blood

On World Blood Donor Day 2020, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a message for his fans. He also shared a video of him donating blood. Check it out below.
Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are creating awareness about donating blood and their contribution to saving lives. World Blood Donor Day is observed on every 14th June worldwide and on this day, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a message for his fans. The Sye Raa star sets an example and message to his fans about giving blood and make the world a healthier place.

Sharing a video of him donating blood multiple times, Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a special encouraging message for fans on Twitter. He wrote, "What else can be more satisfying than saving someone's life..Everytime I hear that a blood donation camp is organized and people are donating blood, I thank almighty for the super power he gave us mankind. #worldblooddonorday2020." 

Check out the video below:

Chiranjeevi's Twitter post is getting a lot of positive comments and fans are thanking the actor for inspiring them. One of the fans commented, "thank you for making hundreds of people realise that donating blood is very important." 

Also Read: South Newsmakers Of The Week: Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise to Tollywood biggies’ meeting with AP CM 

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting of the film stopped due to COVID-19 outbreak. Well, Chiranjeevi's film has been in the news since its inception for all the right and wrong reasons. 

