World Dance Day: Manju Warrier shares a beautiful picture; Says 'Dancers don't need wings to fly'

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who is a great classical dancer took to social media and celebrated 'World Dance Day'. Check out her Instagram post below.

The international dance day is celebrated on April 29 every year and social media is filled with videos and quotes to celebrate this special day. Dance has superpowers in its own way to help people stay positive and happy all the time. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who is a great classical dancer also took to social media and celebrated 'World Dance Day'. Sharing a beautiful picture of her dancing, Manju wrote, "Dancers don't need wings to fly!@madhuwariar...#worlddanceday." The stunner, as well know is super active on social media and often shares her dance videos. Manju Warrier is an established dancer and has won many awards during her school days.

Recently, she had shared a beautiful video of her enjoying the Kuchipudi dance while being self-quarantined. Sharing the video on her social media account, Manju wrote, "When in doubt, dance it out!." The video is setting major goals to all the ladies out there who want to share the videos and achieve what they are best at. The actress is spreading positivity and is keeping spirit high amid the tough situation. Check out Manju's Instagram posts below.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier recently extended her support to the real COVID-19 fighters of Kerala. She interacted with the people on con-call and praised them for their efforts to fight the battle against the deadly virus.

On the work front, Manju Warrier will be next seen in Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham. She also has Mammootty starrer mystery thriller The Priest.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×