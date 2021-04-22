  1. Home
World Earth Day: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej encourage people to be eco friendly

Celebrities took to their social media spaces and pointed out how important it is to take care of the planet Earth on the occasion of World Earth Day.
World Earth Day: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej encourage people to be eco friendly
On the occasion of World Earth Day, social media is filled with messages from people who are encouraging each other to be mindful while consuming anything that might harm the planet. South celebrities including Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu and Sai Dharam Tej extended their wishes and urged people to be more eco-friendly. While Sam shared a quote on her Instagram story, Sai Dharam Tej shared his photo.

“Earth Day, every day. It's time we give back to our mother Earth who is ever giving. Let's take a step forward towards being more mindful and eco friendly”, read Samantha Akkineni’s post on her Instagram story. Samantha is someone who is very passionate about being eco-friendly. Starting from planting trees to using bio-degradable products, Samantha has been encouraging her followers on social media with her posts. She has also been giving her followers tips to use bio enzymes as cleaning agents which will not affect the planet.


“Mother Earth is all-encompassing, the source of our being. Caring for the environment is caring for humanity. Let's protect, respect and nurture the planet everyday, in all possible ways”, Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space. Sai Dharam Tej shared his photo with a white tiger and stated the we should start being more compassionate towards the nature. The Tollywood star wrote, “This #EarthDay let’s take a simple oath of “LIVE AND LET LIVE” ...let’s be a little more compassionate towards our nature.” Their fans and followers took to the comments section and extended their wishes too.

