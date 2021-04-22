World Earth Day: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej encourage people to be eco friendly
On the occasion of World Earth Day, social media is filled with messages from people who are encouraging each other to be mindful while consuming anything that might harm the planet. South celebrities including Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu and Sai Dharam Tej extended their wishes and urged people to be more eco-friendly. While Sam shared a quote on her Instagram story, Sai Dharam Tej shared his photo.
Mother Earth is all-encompassing, the source of our being. Caring for the environment is caring for humanity. Let's protect, respect and nurture the planet everyday, in all possible ways. #EarthDay
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 22, 2021
This #EarthDay let’s take a simple oath of “LIVE AND LET LIVE” ...let’s be a little more compassionate towards our nature. pic.twitter.com/wpA5daMNwd
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 22, 2021
Also Read: Vivek's last audio message to actor Kottachi is emotional and shows his generous side
“Mother Earth is all-encompassing, the source of our being. Caring for the environment is caring for humanity. Let's protect, respect and nurture the planet everyday, in all possible ways”, Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space. Sai Dharam Tej shared his photo with a white tiger and stated the we should start being more compassionate towards the nature. The Tollywood star wrote, “This #EarthDay let’s take a simple oath of “LIVE AND LET LIVE” ...let’s be a little more compassionate towards our nature.” Their fans and followers took to the comments section and extended their wishes too.