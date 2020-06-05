World Environment Day 2020: Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and others celebrate it as they spread awareness
Actors are celebrating World Environment day 2020 by spreading awareness about it on social media. Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are urging their fans to take action to protect the environment. Superstar Mahesh Babu penned a long note on Instagram as he shared importance about a healthy ecosystem. He wrote, "By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves. These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem."
Keerthy Suresh also took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photos of herself planting saplings. She wrote, "On this day celebrating the environment, here’s a throwback of me accepting the #greenindiachallenge...Lets make tomorrow happier, greener and healthier." Other South Indian celebs like Varun Tej, Tovino Thomas, Tamannaah Bhatia among others are celebrating World Environment Day 2020 by sharing beautiful photos.
Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” —Leo Tolstoy #WorldEnvironmentDay."
Check out what South celebs have to say on World Environment Day 2020:
