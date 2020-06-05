  1. Home
  2. entertainment

World Environment Day 2020: Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and others celebrate it as they spread awareness

South Indian celebs like Varun Tej, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Tamannaah Bhatia among others are celebrating World Environment Day 2020 by spreading awareness about it.
8905 reads Mumbai
World Environment Day 2020: Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and others celebrate it as they spread awarenessWorld Environment Day 2020: Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and others celebrate it as they spread awarenessWorld Environment Day 2020: Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas and others celebrate it as they spread awareness
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actors are celebrating World Environment day 2020 by spreading awareness about it on social media. Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are urging their fans to take action to protect the environment. Superstar Mahesh Babu penned a long note on Instagram as he shared importance about a healthy ecosystem. He wrote, "By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves.‬ These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem.‬" 

Keerthy Suresh also took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photos of herself planting saplings. She wrote, "On this day celebrating the environment, here’s a throwback of me accepting the #greenindiachallenge...Lets make tomorrow happier, greener and healthier." Other South Indian celebs like Varun Tej, Tovino Thomas, Tamannaah Bhatia among others are celebrating World Environment Day 2020 by sharing beautiful photos. 

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” —Leo Tolstoy #WorldEnvironmentDay." 

Check out what South celebs have to say on World Environment Day 2020: 

Also Read: #AllLivesMatter: Tamannaah Bhatia pens a powerful note; Says 'We must unlearn and learn to be human again' 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is our collective and individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the environment in which we all live. - Dalai Lama‬ ‪Nature and us, we're interlinked. By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves.‬ These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem.‬ ‪While we all stay home safe, let our voices be heard. Let our actions and words be the change. The future of humanity depends on us! ‬Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals! Choose what’s important to you! Start today! Let’s do this together! ‪This #WorldEnvironmentDay, It's time #ForNature.

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#worldenvironmentday

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To walk in nature is to witness a thousand miracles! #environmentday

A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ಮನೆಗೊಂದು ಮರ, ಊರಿಗೊಂದು ವನ. #WorldEnvironmentDay Video Courtesy: SGV Digital

A post shared by Puneeth Rajkumar (@puneethrajkumar.official) on

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement