World Environment Day: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia spread awareness & urge fans to create healthy ecosystem

Mahesh Babu, music composer S Thaman, Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to spread the awareness about World Environment Day.

World Environment Day (WED), which was founded by the United Nations is celebrated every year on the 5th of June. As we all know celebrities leave a huge impact on their fans. Be it their style statement or their movies, celebs are in the limelight. Today, many South Indian celebrities are making sure that their fans and every citizen of the country takes action to protect our environment. Mahesh Babu, music composer S Thaman took to social media to spread the awareness.

Mahesh Babu took to social media and urged his fans to create a healthy ecosystem. In his long note, he started with a quote said by Dalai Laka. "It is our collective and individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the environment in which we all live. - Dalai Lama," Mahesh Babu wrote on his Instagram.

The superstar further wrote, "‪Nature and us, we're interlinked. By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves.‬ These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem.‬

‪While we all stay home safe, let our voices be heard. Let our actions and words be the change. The future of humanity depends on us! ‬Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals! Choose what’s important to you! Start today! Let’s do this together! ‪This #WorldEnvironmentDay, It's time #ForNature."

Check out Mahesh Babu's post below:

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”

—Leo Tolstoy #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/XCklq6i1NL — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 5, 2020

