World Environment Day: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia spread awareness & urge fans to create healthy ecosystem
World Environment Day (WED), which was founded by the United Nations is celebrated every year on the 5th of June. As we all know celebrities leave a huge impact on their fans. Be it their style statement or their movies, celebs are in the limelight. Today, many South Indian celebrities are making sure that their fans and every citizen of the country takes action to protect our environment. Mahesh Babu, music composer S Thaman took to social media to spread the awareness.
Mahesh Babu took to social media and urged his fans to create a healthy ecosystem. In his long note, he started with a quote said by Dalai Laka. "It is our collective and individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the environment in which we all live. - Dalai Lama," Mahesh Babu wrote on his Instagram.
The superstar further wrote, "Nature and us, we're interlinked. By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves. These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem.
Also Read | When Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posed for cuddled up photo as Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya
While we all stay home safe, let our voices be heard. Let our actions and words be the change. The future of humanity depends on us! Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals! Choose what’s important to you! Start today! Let’s do this together! This #WorldEnvironmentDay, It's time #ForNature."
Check out Mahesh Babu's post below:
It is our collective and individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the environment in which we all live. - Dalai Lama Nature and us, we're interlinked. By protecting nature we're protecting ourselves. These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it's important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem. While we all stay home safe, let our voices be heard. Let our actions and words be the change. The future of humanity depends on us! Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals! Choose what’s important to you! Start today! Let’s do this together! This #WorldEnvironmentDay, It's time #ForNature.
#WorldEnvironmentDay https://t.co/yvgVJkW9YT
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 5, 2020
2020 has been an awakening! It’s our Mother Earth trying hard to reach out to us!!Maybe she’s trying to tell us something! It's time to listen... We need to take care of her a little more... Show her much love, be kind to her children, the seas, the trees, the skies... We need to devote a little time from our everyday lives towards her so she can heal. We have to be kind and gentle to her. All the answers lie with us and the way we live!! Bring about the change in this lifetime of ours so that the next few generations reap the benefits along with us! Start with anything that is important to you. Save water! Save electricity! Save trees! Save our forests! Save our animals! It’s up to us to make the change! Be the change! #WorldEnvironmentDay #TimeForNature #SaveTheEarth
“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”
—Leo Tolstoy #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/XCklq6i1NL
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 5, 2020