World Environmental Day 2021: Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni encourage their fans to go green

Tollywood’s biggies Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni have urged their fans to go green.
Mumbai
On World Environmental Day, several celebrities and fans have been sharing photos and inspirations quotes. Tollywood’s biggies Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni have urged their fans to go green. Mahesh Babu requested his fans to pledge to save the planet by being environmentally friendly. He wrote on his Twitter space, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, pledge to reimagine, recreate and restore ecosystems that are on the verge of further degradation. Let's strive to make our planet greener by the day! Seedling”.

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, shared a post which read, “Our environment is our home. It makes life possible. As responsible citizens. Let us all make a difference by following practices that will restore our ecosystem to its former glory. Do your tiny bit and it will give you back in leaps and bounds.” It is well known that Sam is someone who is concerned about the environment. 

Also Read: Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of Karthik Subbararaj directorial have THIS surprise announcement for fans

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently working on two projects Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil and Shaakuntalam in Telugu. She made the headlines after the release of her debut digital series, The Family Man 2. It received a tremendous positive response. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Tollywood film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. He was last seen in the Tollywood film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

