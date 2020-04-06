World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh makes Dalgona coffee; says its the best way to beat boredom

Aishwarya Rajessh who featured in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover took up the Dalgona coffee challenge and made a cup of Dalgona coffee from scratch and the fans are very impressed.

The souths siren, Aishwarya Rajessh who featured in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover took up the Dalgona coffee challenge and made a cup of Dalgona coffee from scratch and the fans are very impressed. The actress says in her Instagram post that when she gets bored at home, it is best to make some fresh coffee. The actress shared a video of her taking up the Dalgona coffee challenge and proved to be a delight for her fans and followers. The sultry diva received a lot of praise for her performance in the south drama World Famous Lover.

The actress urges her fans to make Dalgona coffee and share it on their social media accounts. On the work front, Aishwarya Rajessh's film World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead did not create the expected magic on the big screen. The film had the Dear Comrade actor romancing four leading ladies which includes Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna. As per the latest news reports on the stunning diva, Aishwarya Rajessh will be seen in the southern film, called Tuck Jagadish. This film will feature Gang Leader star Nani in the lead.

Check out the Instagram post by Aishwarya Rajessh:

The first look of Tuck Jagadish has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audience members. Unfortunately, due to the countrywide lockdown, the filming and production work on all the films and TV shows has now come to a complete halt. The fans and followers of the sultry siren Aishwarya Rajessh hope to see many interesting videos of her during the quarantine period.

