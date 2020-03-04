World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh's latest photo sparks rumours about her marriage

The World Famous Lover actress took to social media and shared a picture of her wearing an Indian outfit. However, the snap made fans speculate if Aishwarya Rajessh is already married.

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh has hit the headlines over her latest Instagram picture. The stunner took to social media and shared a picture of her wearing Indian outfit. However, the snap has made fans to speculate if Aishwarya Rajessh is already married. One of the fans commented on her Instagram post asking, "Marriage agitucha?" Well, though the picture is going viral on social media, the gorgeous actress has not reacted over the same yet. Aishwarya's red tikka on her head has left people to assume about her marriage.

Check out the picture below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Aishwarya Rajesh is arguably one of the most popular young stars in Tamil cinema, who is known to pick quite challenging roles. The actress was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover. The film released last month but could not create a much-needed impact on the audience. WFL opened to mixed response and drastically tanked at the box office with a few days of its release.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Aishwarya Rajessh's latest Instagram photo:

Telugu and Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh has come a long way in her career. She had won an award for her spectacular performance in the film Kanaa. She won the Best Actor Award (Female) at the ZEE Cine Awards 2020. Aishwarya has acted in her two career breakthrough roles as Padma in Vetrimaran, Dhanush's Vada Chennai and as a female cricketer in her solo film Kanaa.

Credits :Instagram

